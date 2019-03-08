IIT Delhi launches period pain relief roll-on on Women's Day

On International Women's Day, IIT students have launched a period relief roll-on to provide relief from the discomfort women face during

An (IIT) incubated start-up Sanfe launched 'Sanfe Period Relief Roll-On' developed by B Tech students and and

The product has been medically tested and and (FDA) approved with no side effects, the students said.

The roll-on is an which can be applied on cramp-affected areas (lower abdominal area, lower back and legs), they said.

"It provides a soothing action on the cramp-affected areas followed by a heating sensation which relieves the menstrual cramps. Sanfe Period Relief Roll-On comes in a 10 ml bottle which can last up to three months and costs



Rs 10 for single-day use," the third-year students said.

The students said they spent close to seven months on developing the concept.

