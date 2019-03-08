Afghanistan notch up 109-run win over Ireland in 4th ODI

Skipper Asghar Afghan, and blasted superb fifties as notched up a dominating 109-run win over in the fourth ODI to grab a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here Friday.

Nabi, who top-scored with 64, starred in two crucial partnerships -- sharing 50 with Afghan (54) and 86 with Rashid (52) to lift to 223 all out in 49.1 overs after they were struggling at 81 for six at one stage.

Fast bowler then returned with a four-wicket haul as bundled out for 114 in 35.3 overs. Spin duo of Rashid and also contributed with two wickets each.

"It was an important match. Top order batted poorly again but Rashid batted really well to get us to 223 on that wicket," said after the match.

Asked to take first strike, Afghanistan looked down the barrel as they were 81 for six in the 18th over.

Afghan then resurrected the innings with a 50-run stand for the seventh wicket with Nabi. After Afghan was run out, Nabi continued to score runs in company of Rashid.

Afghan's 70-ball innings was studded with four fours and three sixes, while Rashid cracked six fours and a six during his stay.

For Ireland, off-spinner (2/37) tormented the Afghanistan team with his two wickets, while pacer snapped two wickets and (3/32) took three.

The fifth and final ODI will be held on Sunday.

