JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

West Indies captain Taylor skips Pakistan tour over security concerns

Miner's body retrieved after nine days of its detection
Business Standard

J&K police rescues girl within hours of being kidnapped

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A minor girl who was kidnapped from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district Thursday was rescued within hours, the police said.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Malhar Police Station registered a case and began their probe with several police teams being deputed at different locations.

Soon, they got a tip off and the girl was recovered from Billawar tehsil in the district, a police officer said.

The girl was handed over to her family after completion of legal formalities, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 20:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements