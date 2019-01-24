J&K police rescues girl within hours of being kidnapped

A minor girl who was kidnapped from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district Thursday was rescued within hours, the police said.
Upon receiving the complaint, the Malhar Police Station registered a case and began their probe with several police teams being deputed at different locations.
Soon, they got a tip off and the girl was recovered from Billawar tehsil in the district, a police officer said.
The girl was handed over to her family after completion of legal formalities, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU