The government Thursday unveiled new guidelines for (JSS) aligning them to the National Skills Qualification Framework with an aim to providing standardised training across sectors.

"JSS guidelines have been reformed keeping in mind the diverse stake-holders engaged in running these institutions, and will bring in greater flexibility, transparency and uniformity," Skill Development and said at the launch.

He observed that the centres can play an important role in bridging information asymmetry between skill training and market opportunities thereby giving an impetus to the creation of a workforce equipped in technology-driven skills, including in areas like health & well-ness, tourism, e-commerce, retail and trade.

The new norms are expected to help identify and promote traditional skills in the district through skilling / upskilling; create livelihood linkages and boost training of trainers to develop the capacity through National Skills Training Institutes.

"The launch of these strategic guidelines is an attempt by the MSDE to re-energize and reinvigorate the By aligning to the National Skill Framework, the government aims to provide standardised training across sectors," an official statement said.

Formerly under the Ministry of Human Resources Development, was transferred to the in 2018.

"Today, out of the 247 active JSSs, we already have 43 established across 42 Aspirational Districts identified by NITI Aayog and we will soon be introducing a few more in the LWE (left-wing extremism affected) regions to promote skill development of the youth in the region and help them connect back into mainstream economy," Juthika Patankar, Additional Secretary, said.

In the past five years, over eight lakh people have benefitted from the JSS scheme. More than 86,000 men have been registered. More importantly, and what is a very encouraging sign, there has been an unprecedented surge in the registration of women, with over 7 lakh registrations, the Ministry said.

It further said the have helped open over 1 under and mobilised around 7.5 lakh beneficiaries who were enrolled in With a substantial rise in establishment of more than 1 lakh entrepreneurs, JSS has successfully generated employment across various sectors.

