J&K's first palliative care centre for cancer, terminally ill patients inaugurated

and got its first centre for and terminally ill patients suffering from non-communicable diseases, who earlier had to travel to or for treatment.

Established at district here under the national programme, The centre was inaugurated by and Medical Education

It has been set up under the national programme by AIIMS, New in collaboration with the Union ministry and the Asia Pacific Palliative Care Network (APHN), Singapore, he added



"It is a major development in the sector as the patients, who otherwise had to go to AIIMS New or PGI for the facility, will get the treatment here," in-charge doctor, and palliative care, told

He said six patients suffering from end-stage were admitted in the specially set up 10-bed ward under the palliative care programme while 15 Patients were provided OPD services.

Palliative care includes and symptom management, disease-modifying treatments, psychological, social, spiritual support and bereavement support.

The incorporate like cancer, HIV, AIDS, dementia, and end stage renal

"Palliative care is a national health programme which was started in 2016 across the country. Presently, we only have a full-fledged department functional in AIIMS and PGI and now we have got the one here, which is the the first in the state," Lahori said.

A specialist, Lahori said he along with two staff nurses underwent the first round of the training at AIIMS which would be directly monitoring and supervising the treatment of the patients in the special ward.

"The second phase of the year-long training course is scheduled to start at AIIMS on April 22," he said.

"The first round of training was conducted last year and the trainers from around the globe attended the session with back up from based Asia Pacific Hospital Network, a known name in the Palliative care," he added.

Lahori said the interventional pain clinic began at on September 18, 2016 and over 425 intervention procedures for pain including pains have been performed till date.

Over 5600 Patients have also been provided with OPD services of pain clinic, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)