Polls will sound "death knell" for BJP, end Modi's "reign of

The 2019 polls will sound the "death knell" for the BJP and bring an end to Narendra Modi's "reign of fear", Chief Minister asserted Tuesday.

The Trinamool supremo said the electoral battle will be between a "united and some isolated people", as she mounted a scalding assault on the BJP and the

"The 2019 polls will sound the death knell for the BJP and give people freedom from the reign of fear of It will be a fight between a united and some isolated people," she told a press conference after releasing a list of TMC candidates for all the 42 LS seats in the state.

She also claimed she had information that "VVIPs" were using helicopters and chartered flights to transport money to bribe voters ahead of the polls.

The leader assailed the Centre over a host of issues including the Rafale deal, farm distress and shrinking employment opportunities.

Backing Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the government over the Rafale deal, the TMC boss said," I completely agree with what is saying about Rafale scam. They (BJP) are threatening journalists like N Ram for speaking out the truth."



Ram had written an article in saying at the height of the negotiations over the 7.87 billion Rafale deal between and France, the had raised strong objections to "parallel negotiations" conducted by the (PMO) with the French side.

She also demanded answers from Modi on why he went ahead with demonetisation despite the RBI brass's reservations.

The board of the (RBI), which included the as a director, had warned of short-term negative impact of demonetisation on the economy and observed that the unprecedented move will not have any material impact on tackling black money.

The board, according to minutes of a meeting disclosed by the RBI in an RTI reply, had met just two-and-a-half hours before Modi announced demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,00 currency notes on 8 November 2016.

Banerjee said the coalition government of anti-BJP parties will create more jobs, bring about peace and stability in and "freedom from the pervasive atmosphere of fear".

The leader accused the BJP of pressuring the to toe its line because of which the polling schedule was inordinately stretched to enable the to launch an extensive campaign across the country.

To back her claim, Banerjee said, Modi's constituency was scheduled to go to poll in the last phase on May 19.

"The BJP is trying to influence the Election Commission as if the constitutional body belongs to them only. The EC belongs to every political party. They (the EC) should take action regarding advertisements of being shown in various cinema halls. These should be removed immediately," she said.

