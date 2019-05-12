J-K: Two bovine smugglers held, 55 animals rescued

-
Two suspected bovine smugglers were arrested and 55 animals rescued Sunday in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Two Kashmir-bound trucks, loaded with bovine animals without permission, were intercepted at Chenani on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police official said.
During search of the vehicles, 55 bovine animals were rescued and two smugglers, Parvez Ahmed and Nayaz Ahmed, were arrested, he said.
Both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is on, the official said.
