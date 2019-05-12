J-K: Two bovine smugglers held, 55 animals rescued

Two suspected bovine smugglers were arrested and 55 animals rescued Sunday in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Two Kashmir-bound trucks, loaded with bovine animals without permission, were intercepted at Chenani on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a said.

During search of the vehicles, 55 bovine animals were rescued and two smugglers, Parvez Ahmed and Nayaz Ahmed, were arrested, he said.

Both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is on, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)