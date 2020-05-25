J khand CM greets people on Eid-al-fitr

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant



Soren on Monday greeted one and all on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, and said people should maintain social distance but stay emotionally connected.

Taking to Twitter, he appealed to people to pray for humanity and prosperity.

"On the pious day of love and brotherhood all are requested to say Namaaz at home and pray for humanity and prosperity. Maintain distance from one another, but stay connected through hearts," the chief minister tweeted.

