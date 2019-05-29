Jack Whitehall to star in 'Clifford, the Big Red Dog' adaptation

Actor-comedian is set to star in the film adaptation of classic children's book "Clifford, the Big Red Dog".

The film, which hails from Paramount Pictures, will be led by Darby Camp, best known for starring in "Big Little Lies", according to The

The book series, penned by Norman Bridwell, follows the misadventures of a giant and his owner, a girl named

The film, to be directed by Walt Becker, will see Emily (Camp), who is struggling to fit in at home and at school, discover a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend.

When magically undergoes one heck of a growth spurt, becomes a gigantic dog and attracts the attention of a genetics company, Emily and her Uncle Casey (Whitehall) have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across

Jay Scherick, David Ronn, and have worked on the film's script.

The project will start shooting next month in It will be produced by and Scholastic Entertainment's Iole Lucchese.

