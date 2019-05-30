Mahathir urges US to talk with China, accept its greatness

Malaysian on Thursday called for talks to resolve the ongoing trade dispute between and and urged the world to accept China's technological prowess.

The US cannot expect to always be at the top in technology, and countries need to talk to deal with a powerful China, Mahathir said at a conference in

He also appeared to side with Chinese Huawei, which the US has put on a blacklist.

"We try to make use of their technology as much as possible," Mahathir told the Future of conference, noting that has achieved a "tremendous advance over American technology."



"We have to accept that the US cannot forever be the supreme nation in the world that can have the best technology in the world," he said.

For months, the world's two biggest economies have been locked in a standoff over trade balances and technology, including allegations that uses unfair tactics, such as stealing trade secrets.

The has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on USD 250 billion in Chinese imports and is planning to tax another USD 300 billion in imports that have so far been spared.

It escalated the stakes this month by effectively barring US companies from supplying with computer chips, software and other components without government approval.

Mahathir's comments drew praise from China's foreign ministry, which said it hoped all countries would listen carefully to the prime minister's advice and "seek opportunities of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation."



"All developing countries, including and Malaysia, surely have the right to develop their capabilities and improve their technological progress," said at his daily briefing.

"In fact, against the backdrop of economic globalisation today, mutual development and common progress through mutually beneficial cooperation can open up more room for development for all countries."



Lu added that US has provided no evidence that is a tool of the

"The US has been sidestepping the issue that everyone is most concerned about all along, that is, whether it can present evidence," he said.

In his comments Thursday, Mahathir stressed that nations with differing ideologies must be able to get along.

"It is worth it to talk to each other and stop this confrontation," he said. He warned that conflict between the US and would only lead to "greater destruction."



"We want to see reasonable, responsible countries sit down around a table and discuss problems. How do we deal with China, a strong China which is very rich because China has got money," he said.

Mahathir arrived in on Wednesday and leaves Friday.

Japanese has meetings with Mahathir and leaders of six other Asian nations this week, part of his administration's policy of courting Europe, the US and other nations in part to counter China's growing global influence.

