Jairam Ramesh in HC against amendments in PMLA through Money Bills

Wednesday challenged in the the amendments made to the anti- law since 2015 saying that was done in violation of the Constitution as they were enacted as money bills.

In his petition, which was listed for hearing before a bench of and Justice V K Rao, the Rajya Sabha said that prior to the present regime at the Centre such amendments were part of an ordinary bill.

A is a piece of legislation which can be introduced only in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cannot amend or reject it. The can only make recommendations which may or may not be accepted by the

The bench reserved its verdict after hearing arguments on behalf of the and the Centre.

Senior P Chidambaram and Abhishek Jebraj, appearing for the leader, told the court that the amendments made to the Prevention of Act (PMLA) were "unconstitutional" and "illegal" as they have no relation to the provisions enumerated in Article 110 of the Constitution.

"Passing the impugned amendments by way of a is grossly illegal and is expressly ultra vires the Constitution of Such action bypasses the authority of the and is a desecration of bicameralism which forms an invaluable part of the basic structure of the Constitution," the petition has said.

(ASG) Maninder Acharya and central government's questioned the locus of Ramesh to challenge the amendments and asked whether he has moved the petition on account of persons who have been accused of

They said Ramesh was in no way affected by the amendments to the PMLA and a person affected ought to have moved the court.

The lawyers also said that there was no public interest in the matter.

The bench after hearing both the sides, said, "We will consider it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)