Narendra Modi likely to take oath as PM on May 30

-
ALSO READ
India lagged behind despite big surnames running past governments: Modi
Government undecided on bringing ordinance to amend Citizenship Bill
Hold no animosity towards PM Modi, so had hugged him: Rahul Gandhi
Pro-incumbency wave in the country: Modi
India 1st principle guiding our foreign policy, says Modi;
-
Narendra Modi is likely to take oath for his second consecutive term as Prime Minister on May 30.
Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Modi, the BJP on May 23 got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own the 300 mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term.
The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections managed to increase its tally and notch up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.
This will be the first time when a non-Congress party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after Indira Gandhi had won in 1971. Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru had performed that feat.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU