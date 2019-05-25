Narendra Modi likely to take oath as PM on May 30

is likely to take oath for his second consecutive term as on May 30.

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti- plank spearheaded by Modi, the BJP on May 23 got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own the 300 mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term.

The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections managed to increase its tally and notch up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

This will be the first time when a non- party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after had won in 1971. Earlier, had performed that feat.

