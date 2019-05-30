Ravi Shankar Prasad: The wily counsel of 'Ram Lalla' and Modi's Digital India minder

From a holding the brief for the deity 'Ram Lalla' in the title suit to a moderniser spearheading the 'Digital India' initiative and clamping down on contentious practices like instant triple talaq, Prasad has worn many hats.

Winning his maiden election against colleague-turned opponent from Patna Sahib seat in by more than 2.84 lakh votes, 65-year-old Prasad is among the few BJP leaders who have been a in every NDA government that came to power at the Centre in last two decades.

Hailing from an RSS background, the lawyer-turned-politician rubbed shoulders with Gandhian-Socialists during Emergency, sharing a jail cell with Lalu The two were office bearers in the students union during the turbulent 1970s but they later ideologically drifted apart. Years later, Prasad was the in the Public Interest Litigation against the former chief in the fodder scam case.

Prasad continued to practice and politics in the BJP, rising to fame as one of the junior ministers in the Cabinet. He was of State in the departments of Coal and and and But his most memorable stint was as the Information and when he initiated reforms in the radio, television and sectors.

When Modi first swept to power in 2014, he was first given the ministries of telecom and and Later, he was divested of the telecom portfolio. He held the portfolios of and as well as in the outgoing government.

In Modi 2.0 government, he has again become a Prasad sworn in as Thursday.

In the first stint under Modi, the government's flagship Digital programme was implemented under his watch and drove several initiatives to galvanise and in the country. Mobile phone manufacturing units in increased to 120 in 2018 from just 2 in 2014. In the same period, annual production of mobile handsets increased from 60 million units to 225 million units, creating one lakh direct jobs.

He spearheaded programmes for setting up BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) units in smaller towns and cities, and steered the growth of Common Service Centres (CSCs) -- government's for delivery of digital services as well as the new that aims to create a USD 400 billion by 2025, and a separate policy for software to position as a hub for product development.

An with over 3.2 million followers on did not stop him from taking a firm stand against like and on issues of fake news, data privacy, and election integrity, and has led the charge on draft data protection legislation and tightening of

Born to Thakur Prasad, a late minister and one of the tallest leaders in the state, Prasad was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the RSS' students wing since 1970s when he was a student at the from where he did his M.A. and L.L.B.

Prasad became a member of the in 1995 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha five years later. The then appointed him the for Information and Broadcasting with independent charge.

His tenure is remembered for the introduction of the Conditional Access System of channels which is said to have dealt a body blow to unhealthy trade practices of operators.

In the decade during which the BJP-led NDA remained out of power and the country was ruled by Congress-headed UPA, Prasad remained one of the most forceful spokespersons for his party.

He represented 'Ram Lalla', one of the three petitioners in the title suit which was decided in September 2010 by the which ordered that the disputed site be equally distributed among the claimants the others being the Nirmohi Akhara and the

After Narendra Modi's ascension to power in 2014, Prasad was made a with important portfolios like Law and and Electronics and IT.

His tenure was marked by initiatives like a successful auction of telecom spectrum the allocation of which was mired in corruption scandals under the previous UPA dispensation, scrapping of over 100 obsolete laws, and the judicial crackdown on instant triple talaq notwithstanding reservations voiced by the opposition as well as BJP allies.

Under his watch, efforts were made to streamline judicial work through measures like installation of facilities at courts and appointment of NyayMitras for faster disposal of pending cases.

He was serving his fourth consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha, to which he was re-elected only last year, before making a surprise Lok Sabha debut in the recent

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)