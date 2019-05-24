China keen to work with re-elected PM Modi to further deepen bilateral ties

on Friday said it attaches high importance to its bilateral relations with and is keen to work with to deepen the political trust and mutual cooperation for closer partnership.

said the elections in were concluded smoothly and referred to Chinese Xi Jinping's congratulatory message to Modi, who was re-elected Thursday in a stunning victory in the

" and are important neighbours to each other. We are developing countries and emerging markets. Last year, the Summit between Xi and Modi directed the future for our bilateral relations and opening up a new prospect," Lu told the media here.

"Now one year later, progress has been made in our bilateral relations and cooperation. attaches high importance to our bilateral relations and like to work with India to deepen our political mutual trust and mutual beneficial cooperation for more progress and closer partnership," he said.

The April 27-28 summit between Modi and Xi last year was largely credited to have turned around the bilateral relations soured by the 73-day Doklam standoff, triggered by the attempts of the Chinese troops to build a road close to the Indian border in an area also claimed by in 2017.

After the summit, both the countries stepped up efforts to improve relations on different spheres including the military-to-military ties.

Xi on Thursday skipped protocol and congratulated Modi even before the formal declaration of the poll results.

Chinese leaders normally follow the protocol of greeting foreign leaders after the formal declaration of election results.

