Jaishankar, Russian deputy PM meet; discuss Modi's Vladivostok visit

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev on Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum later this year.

Jaishankar's meeting with Trutnev comes days after Prime Minister Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek, where the two leaders reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations to further strengthen the strategic relationship.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar met with Deputy Prime Minister & Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia Yury Trutnev. Discussed various aspects of India-Russia relationship, including the visit by PM @narendramodi to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Briefing the media after the Modi-Putin meeting last week, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said there will be a Russia, India and China trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, later this month.

President Putin formally invited Prime Minister Modi to be the main guest at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, in early September, and he warmly accepted the invitation, Gokhale had said.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 19:45 IST

