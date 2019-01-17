Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen join 'Sopranos' prequel

Actors and Billy have boarded the cast of prequel to hit series "The Sopranos".

Stoll is best known for starring as the villain in Marvel's "Ant-Man", while most recently featured in Cary Fukunaga's Netflix series "Maniac".

The details of their characters have not yet been revealed.

They join Alessandro Nivola, and in the prequel, titled "The Many Saints of Newark", reported Deadline.

Nivola, best known for films such as "Jurassic Park III", "Goal" series and "Disobedience", will play Dickey Moltisanti.

In the series, Moltisanti is the deceased uncle of (James Gandolfini), and father of (Michael Imperioli).

The character never appeared in the show as he was murdered prior to the drama's timeline. He is credited along with Uncle Junior for establishing the crime family.

The feature film will be directed by It has been written by show creator and

The prequel will be set against the backdrop of the riots of the 1960s when African-Americans and Italians clashed.

Chase will produce the film via his Chase Films banner with as an

"The Sopranos", headlined by Gandolfini, was HBO's one of the most critically acclaimed shows. It ran for six seasons and won

