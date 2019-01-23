Prohibitory orders imposed in UP's Shamli district

Prohibitory orders were imposed in district to maintain law and order and in view of the UP board examination, officials said Tuesday.

Additional District K B Singh said orders were imposed Tuesday under Section 144 of the CrPC, preventing assembly of more than four people. People were also from carrying firearms and using loudspeakers with immediate effect.

The examination will begin on February 7 and will be held over 16 working days.

