SC's Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat ready with review plea, to file on Dec 3-4

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday said the draft of the review petition against Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict is ready and the plea will be filed soon.
The review petition is expected to be filed by the Jamiat on December 3 or 4, sources told PTI.
Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani had said last week that the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict is "not based on evidence and logic" and the body would challenge it legally.
