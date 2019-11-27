JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi breathes easy as rains, wind bring air quality to 'moderate' level
Business Standard

SC's Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat ready with review plea, to file on Dec 3-4

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani had said last week that the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict is 'not based on evidence and logic'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday said the draft of the review petition against Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict is ready and the plea will be filed soon.

The review petition is expected to be filed by the Jamiat on December 3 or 4, sources told PTI.

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani had said last week that the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict is "not based on evidence and logic" and the body would challenge it legally.
First Published: Wed, November 27 2019. 20:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU