Jammu: KAS officer found hanging from ceiling in apartment

A Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) was found hanging from the ceiling in his apartment in Jammu on Tuesday evening, police said.

A 2004 KAS batch officer, Sushil Atri, was and he lived in Ansal Apartments in Sainik Colony area, they said.

After getting information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

According to preliminary investigation, it is a case of suicide. Further investigation is underway, an said.

Atri passed out from and Technology in 2001 and had topped the mechanical stream.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)