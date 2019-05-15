Hold J-K assembly polls after nomads return to plains: State BJP unit

The BJP's unit Tuesday said assembly elections should be held in November after over 30 lakh nomads return from the state's high-altitude areas to the plains.

"We want that elections should be held in J-K in November this year. It should be held after the return of Gujjars and Bakerwals back to the plains from the upper reaches of the state. It is the period of November," state told reporters here.

He said the party does not favour immediate elections in the state.

Though, the party is not in favour of any delays in the polls, but at the same time, it doesn't want that a huge population of nomads are deprived of their right to vote, Koul said.

He said had assembly elections been held along with the Lok Sabha polls, the would have favoured it."We don't favour immediate polls at this time," the said.

Koul said over 30 lakh Gujjars and Bakerwals are in the migration phase these days.

"We can't deprive them of their rights. So, once they return back from grazing their livestock on hills, assembly polls can be held," he said.

on Monday last had said the BJP is ready for assembly elections in but a final decision on the matter needs to be taken by the after considering security-related concerns.

BJP national in March had said the party wants early elections in the state.

Replying to questions on the security situation in Kashmir, Koul claimed that only three of the 10 districts of are trouble-torn.

"The security situation in rest of the districts has bettered and the Centre is dealing with the situation to bring peace and normalcy in these three trouble-torn districts," the BJP said.

On the withdrawal of his security, the BJP said he surrendered his security to protest the "wrong information provided by the police to the governor".

"Some police officials had given wrong information to the about the security of slain BJP member of Anantnag.

"I wrote to the to clarify to him about the security of late Mir.The has assured that security will be provided to all those political activists after proper verification by the police, Koul said.

On opposition parties accusing the BJP of polarising voters and threatening minorities, he said the is polarising voters in the country and it did it recently in parliamentary polls.

