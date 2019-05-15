JUST IN
Not Jon or Daenerys, but Russia seizes 'Iron Throne' ahead of ' GOT finale

Traders set up a replica of the throne featured in the HBO drama in a main square of Saint Petersburg. But during a raid, officials seized the seat

AFP/PTI  |  Saint Petersburg 

GoT Season 8 is getting lost in a morass of missed drama, messed-up lines and character flubs
Stand down Jon Snow, Daenerys and Sansa. As the hit series "Game of Thrones" draws to a close, Russian authorities say they have seized the "Iron Throne".

Traders set up a replica of the throne featured in the HBO drama in a main square of Saint Petersburg for passersby to take pictures with, city hall said Tuesday.

But during a raid, officials seized the seat, which they said was installed in the former imperial capital illegally.

They did not provide details of the throne's location or whether it would be returned.

The last episode of "Game of Thrones", which has enjoyed worldwide success over eight seasons, will be broadcast on Sunday.

According to a survey by state pollster VTsIOM, one in ten Russians are watching the US series.
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 00:30 IST

