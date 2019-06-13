Japan PM meets Iran supreme leader seeking to ease US tensions

Japan's met Iran's Ayatollah Thursday, seeking to ease tensions between and during the first visit by a Japanese since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

is a key ally of and has also traditionally enjoyed good ties with

"Meeting with Mr. @AbeShinzo, the of Japan," said a tweet on Khamenei's official English-language account accompanied by a photograph of the two men.

has been locked in a bitter standoff with the since US withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal in May last year.

has since reimposed crippling unilateral sanctions -- which have forced to halt its once-substantial purchases of Iranian -- and launched a military buildup in the Gulf.

There have also been rising tensions in the Gulf region, with on Thursday warning of "grave consequences" after Tehran-linked Huthi Yemen rebels wounded 26 people in a missile attack on a Saudi airport.

"It is essential that plays a constructive role in building solid peace and stability in the Middle East," Abe told a joint conference in on Wednesday with Iran's

"Today, tension is rising in the Some experts point out that the conflict might be triggered accidentally," said Abe.

An armed clash "must be avoided by all means", the stressed.

He added that "wishes to play an utmost role in its capacity to ease the tension. This is the one single thought that brought me to Iran."



Addressing the same conference, Rouhani said he expected a "very positive change" in the and the world if the stops its economic pressure on Iran through sanctions.

"If there are some tensions, (their) roots stem from America's economic war against Iran. Whenever it stops we will witness a very positive change in the region and the world," Rouhani said.

"We will not initiate a conflict in the region, even against the US, but if a war starts against us we will then give a crushing response," the Iranian added.

Abe began his visit to Iran on Wednesday with the stated aim of defusing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

stopped importing Iranian in May to comply with US sanctions against the Islamic republic.

The Asian powerhouse has an interest in keeping the stable in order to ensure the flow of hydrocarbons to fuel its economy.

Rouhani said he saw "Japan's interest in continuing to buy from Iran and fixing financial issues" as a "guarantee" for the ongoing development of bilateral ties.

The for Japan's foreign ministry, Takeshi Osuga, later said that, on the questions of Iranian to Japan, "our understanding is that this was the wish of the Iranian side." But he added: "Oil purchase (from Iran) is the decision of private companies. I cannot predict their decision."



The Iranian president also underlined a convergence of views with his visitor on the issue of nuclear weapons, which he said "both of us are against".

Abe discussed "the situation in Iran" in a telephone call with Trump on Tuesday, a said.

The Japanese won Trump's blessing for the mediation mission when the US president visited last month.

"We believe it is extremely important that, at the leadership level, we call on Iran as a major regional power to ease tension, to adhere to the nuclear agreement and to play a constructive role for the region's stability," said.

