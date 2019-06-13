Cyclone Vayu: AAI says no damage so far to airport infrastructure in Gujarat

The impact of cyclone Vayu has been milder at most airports in and there has been no damage to aerodromes' infrastructure so far, Airports Authority of (AAI) said Thursday.

To avoid disruptions and damages to infrastructure, the has suspended flight operations at airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, and for 24 hours starting midnight Wednesday.

Citing updates given by directors, the said effect of the cyclone has been milder at most of the airports of

"No damage to any infrastructure or facilities has been reported so far. Situation is normal at Surat, Bhuj, Keshod, Kandla, Jamnagar, and Ahmedabad, Diu, and airports," it said in a statement Thursday.

These airports are currently witnessing a wind speed between 30 to 40 kilometre/hour gusting up to 60 km/hr and the situation is being closely monitored, it added.

The situation was discussed by officials at a review meeting held through video conference.

According to the AAI, a decision on resumption of flights from these airports would be taken after next review meeting in the afternoon.

The severity of cyclone Vayu remains a threat for Gujarat's coastal areas even though the cyclone has changed course and is unlikely to make landfall in the state.

