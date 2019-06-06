US Middle East Plan 'betrayal of Islamic world': Iran supreme leader

Iran's Ayatollah has attacked the United States, saying its Middle East Plan is a "betrayal of the Islamic world".

The plan which has been prepared by US Donald Trump's and will be unveiled during the Peace to Prosperity Summit on June 24-25 in Bahrain, reported Sputnik

"The plan is a betrayal of the Muslim and the summit's sole objective is to materialize America's wrongful, treacherous and evil scheme for Palestinians -- which they [Americans] have called 'the deal of the century'," Khamenei said on Wednesday.

The deal is aimed to end Isreal and Palestine's decades-old conflicts. Israeli Jews and Palestinian Arabs both want the same land. Palestinians protesting against have demanded a separate state with self-governance.

So far, the speculation is that the upcoming deal does not include a two-state solution, which was promoted by several countries.

Last month, Kushner had also said that the US may pull back from the longstanding mention of a two-state solution with Palestine.

Palestinians are not yet capable of governing themselves, he added.

"If you say 'two-state,' it means one thing to the Israelis, it means one thing to the Palestinians," Kushner said at the for Near East Policy.

Various analysts have also alleged that the US has framed the deal keeping its ally Israel's interests in mind.

France's outgoing to the US, Gerard Araud, had claimed, "The US peace deal for Israel-Palestine conflict will be very close to what the Israelis want, and 99 percent doomed to fail.

Majority of Arab countries have also signaled that they will oppose the US' plan if it will favor Isreal and undermine Palestinians' demands.

Last week, during the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Summit, the 57- member states vowed to reject all proposal for a peace settlement that does not conform with Palestinian rights.

In its final communique on Saturday, the OIC summit held in the Saudi city of condemned "any illegal and irresponsible decision that recognizes as the capital of Israel", including a recent US decision.

However, and the UAE have said that they are planning to attend the conference.

The also chided and for supporting American "anti-Muslim plans".

"This meeting belongs to the Americans, but Bahraini rulers are hosting it due to their weaknesses and anti-Muslim and anti-popular stand," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)