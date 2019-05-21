Jason Mitchell dropped from Netflix film 'Desperados', 'The Chi' over misconduct allegations

-
Up-and-coming actor Jason Mitchell has been dropped from a number projects over allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
According to Deadline, Mitchell has been expelled by his agency, UTA, management company Authentic Talent & Literary Management, Netflix movie "Desperados" and season three of Showtime drama "The Chi".
Netflix decided to dismiss the actor from "Desperados" after the makers were informed about an off-set incident. The incident was immediately investigated leading to Mitchell's termination from the project, in which he was to star opposite Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp and Robbie Amell.
Looking at the seriousness of the allegations, Fox 21 TV Studios, opted not to sign Mitchell for the third season of "The Chi".
Mitchell has been in high-demand since his breakout role in the 2015 film "Straight Outta Compton", in which he played NWA member Eazy-E.
