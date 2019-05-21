Metro services affected on Yellow Line due to technical snag

-
ALSO READ
Metro services affected on Red Line, Blue Line due to tech snag
Snag hits Delhi Metro's Blue Line again, leaves commuters stranded
Man falls on Delhi Metro tracks, right foot severed by train
Snag hits Delhi Metro again, services affected on Magenta Line after glitch in signalling
Services affected on Delhi Metro's Blue Line twice due to signalling issues
-
Services were disrupted on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro on Tuesday morning due to a technical glitch, leaving many passengers stranded.
Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in the city to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.
Due to the snag, commuters had a hard time reaching their destination and many passengers were stranded at the Qutub Minar station.
"Due to a technical snag at Chattarpur, train services have been affected on the Yellow Line. The issue is being rectified," a senior DMRC official said.
Trains are being run in following loops temporarily -- between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur and between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar, he said.
"There will be no train movement between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU