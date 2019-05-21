Metro services affected on Yellow Line due to technical snag

Services were disrupted on the Yellow Line of the Metro on Tuesday morning due to a technical glitch, leaving many passengers stranded.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in the city to in Gurgaon.

Due to the snag, commuters had a hard time reaching their destination and many passengers were stranded at the

"Due to a technical snag at Chattarpur, have been affected on the Yellow Line. The issue is being rectified," a said.

Trains are being run in following loops temporarily -- between and Sultanpur and between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar, he said.

"There will be no train movement between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar," he said.

