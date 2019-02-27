Jayasurya, Soubin share best actor title; Nimisha actress

Young actors and Soubin Shahir, who have experimented with divergent genre of roles in commercial and realistic movies, Wednesday shared the best award at

Nimisha Sajayan won the best award.

"Kanthan-the lover of colour", which depicted the struggles of marginalised tribals, was adjudged the 'best feature film.'



Eminent won the 'best director' award for his film "Oru Njayarazhcha", which was also selected as the second 'best feature film'.

"Sudani From Nigeria", helmed by Zakariya Muhammed, a realistic movie which had also been a commercial success, won five titles in various categories including 'the best popular film',the 'debutant director' and the 'screenplay'.

A K Balan announced the annual awards here during a press meet.

won his first state award for his exceptional performances in the movies "Captain" and "Njan Marykutty" in which he enacted the life of a transexual.

Soubin bagged it for enacting the role of a local football manager in "Sudani From Nigeria".

Nimisha was adjudged best for her performances in "Oru Kuprasidha Payyan" and " "



The jury, headed by filmmaker Kumar Shahani, selected Jojo George as the 'best character actor'.

The 'best character actresses' title was shared by Savithri Sreedharan and Sarasa Balusseri.

and were selected as best playback singers for their melodious numbers in the movies "Joseph" and "Aami" respectively.

won the 'best music director' award, while B K Harinarayanan bagged it for the 'best '



"Carbon" directed by Venu emerged as the big winner in the state awards this year with six titles-most of them in technical categories.

A total of 104 were considered for the awards, of which 20 were shortlisted in the final round by the jury, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)