Competition Comm clears SoftBank's 22.44 pc stake buy in Delhivery

The (CCI) Wednesday said it has approved the acquisition of 22.44 per cent stake in logistics firm by Vision Fund.

The deal is worth over Rs 3,200 crore, according to reports.

According to a filing to the CCI, the deal involves subscription of 22.44 per cent of the total share capital of and consequently "potential subsequent acquisition of shares at a price and on such terms to be agreed."



The Japanese company will invest in the logistics firm through its holding company SVF Doorbell.

In a tweet, the said it "approves acquisition of 22.44 per cent of the total share capital of Pvt Ltd (on fully diluted basis) by SVF Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd".

Vision Fund is a focused on making long-term financial investments in companies, and Gurugram-based Delhivery is engaged in the market for third-party in

In a separate tweet, the fair trade regulator approved the acquisition of preference shares in Delhivery by Investments through share subscription agreement.

CA is incorporated in and is a special purpose vehicle, which is owned and controlled by

The group, the US-based global alternative asset manager, makes investments in various sectors across the world.

