JD(U) national executive meeting in Patna on March 4

Top leaders of the ruling JD(U) in will hold deliberations on the coming polls and the party's prospects beyond the state's frontiers at its meeting here on March 4, a party functionary said Tuesday.

In the meeting, discussions would be held "on important issues and preparations for the upcoming general elections", JD(U) and chief K C said in a statement.

"The party is serious to expand itself in other states too, so decision to contest elections outside can also be taken during the meeting," added.

The meet has been scheduled a day after leaders of the NDA in would put up a united show of strength in a rally at the Gandhi Maidan here.

The NDA in Bihar comprises the JD(U), BJP and the LJP.

An invitation for the rally has also been extended to

A seat-sharing formula has already been finalised among the three NDA allies, with both the BJP and the JD(U) agreeing to contest 17 constituencies each, leaving the remaining six in the state which has a total number of 40 parliamentary segments for Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)