Netanyahu slams 'shocking' anti-Semitic vandalism in France

Israeli on Tuesday slammed the "shocking" anti-Semitic vandalism of a French cemetery, which prompted a cabinet colleague to urge French to "come home" to

"Today something shocking happened in Eighty Jewish graves were desecrated with Nazi symbols by wild anti-Semites," said in a video clip released by his office.

"I call on the leaders of and to take a strong stand against anti-Semitism. It is a plague that endangers everyone, not just us," he said.

The graves were daubed with swastikas at a Jewish cemetery in the village of Quatzenheim, close to the border with in the Alsace region.

Photos show the Nazi symbols in blue spray-painted on the damaged graves, one of which bears the words "Elsassisches Schwarzen Wolfe" ("Black Alsatian Wolves"), a separatist group with links to neo-Nazis in the 1970s.

said the vandalism "conjures images of dark times in the history of the Jewish people." "Last week I visited the Jewish community in Paris, which is under an anti-Semitic attack and in the process of assimilation." "I firmly condemn the anti-Semitism in and call on the -- come home, immigrate to Israel," Gallant said in a statement.

The of the quasi-governmental Jewish Agency, which also deals with Jewish immigration to Israel, called the vandalism "another indication of the rampant anti-Semitism spreading throughout Europe, threatening in the streets." "It's time for governments to wake up!" wrote on

Rallies were planned in and other French cities Tuesday to denounce a flare-up of anti-Semitic vandalism in recent weeks, often coinciding with "yellow vest" anti-government demonstrations.

Politicians on both the right and left urged massive participation after a prominent French was the target of an anti-Semitic tirade by a protester in on Saturday.

Last year, 2,679 Jews from France immigrated to Israel, according to Gallant's ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)