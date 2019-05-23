JD(U)s full support to BJP govt in Arunachal : K C Tyagi

Janata Dal(U), which is headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Thursday declared that the party would extend full support to the BJP which is heading for majority in assembly even if it emerged as the main opposition.

We (JD-U) have already won six seats and are leading in another. The tally entitles us to the status of the main opposition party. But we will offer full support to the BJP government in Even if we get the opposition party status we will be a friendly opposition, JD(U) national general secretary and chief K C Tyagi told PTI over phone.

The BJP has won 30 seats and is leading in another in the 60-strong assembly in the north eastern state.

Though allies in Bihar, the BJP and the JD(U) had fought separately in the remote north-eastern state bordering

asserted that the tie-up was specific to

is the second state after where the JD(U) has been able to make its footprint. It is a testimony to the growing appeal of our brand of that focusses on social justice coupled with development, Tyagi said.

Notably, the JD(U) had vehemently opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, brought in the Parliament by the Narendra Modi government, which has been a volatile issue in the entire north-east.

At its meet held here earlier this year, the party had lashed out at the for staging a walkout when the Bill was tabled in the Parliament saying it was tantamount to support.

