Nitish questions prolonged poll duration, favours voting in

Minister and JD(U) Kumar Sunday questioned the long drawn polling in intense heat conditions and suggested general election should be held in two or three phases.

He said February-March or October-November would be ideal weather condition for the polling in the country.

He also disfavoured gap between voting days.

He stressed on a constitutional provision for conduct of election at above-mentioned suitable time and said in the capacity of being of JD(U) he will write a letter to his counterparts in other parties after completion of current election to reach a consensus over the issue.

Kumar, a strong ally of the BJP in Bihar, exuded confidence that would return to power after counting of votes on May 23.

The JD(U) chief's views were seen as a discordant voice within ruling NDA. But, Kumar said he was saying this on the basis of his long political stint and also talking to cross-sections of the people



"Such a long drawn elections should not be held in such an intense heat conditions. This is not an appropriate time for holding elections. It must be either held in February-March or October-November in two to three phases in our country," Kumar told reporters here.

He was talking to reporters after casting his vote at a polling station located at a government school near Raj Bhavan here. It falls under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency where candidate is locked in a close fight with

Kumar said that elections should be held in minimal phases so that voters should not have any problems in exercising their franchise as there is no shade for them at polling stations and they have to stand in queues amid soaring mercury



"There should be unanimity among people that there should be constitutional arrangement that whenever there is election, it should be held at aforementioned time (Feb-Mar or Oct-Nov) and should not be held in so many phases," the minister said, adding that there is no point having big gap between two phases of polling.

Ideally, elections should be held in one phase across the country but since the country so big that it should be held in two or three phases keeping in mind the hilly areas of north eastern states and

Stating that the long drawn elections can't be seen as mismanagement, Kumar said that "After the elections are over, I as a of my party, will write letter to the presidents of all political parties for discussion on the issue (timing for holding elections) despite the fact that we have so much differences over many issues."



It would be good for everyone especially for voters if the idea is accepted by parties, he said, adding that the idea is in the interest of the country.

In reply to a query, Kumar exuded confidence that NDA government will be formed at the Centre under the leadership of

Asked about his issues during the campaigning, Kumar said that his only issue was development work which he did in the past 13 years and also the work done by the Central government which he raised during his election meetings.

