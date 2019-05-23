JD(U) wins Bhagalpur, Gopalganj (SC); LJP retains Khagaria

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD (U) wrested Bhagalpur seat from arch rival Lalu Prasads RJD with Ajay Mandal defeating sitting MP Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal by a thumping margin of 2.66 lakh votes.
Bulo Mandal had won the seat five years ago by defeating sitting BJP MP Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.
JD(U)s Alok Kumar Suman bagged the reserved Gopalganj seat defeating Surendra Ram of the RJD.
The seat was held by BJPs Janak Ram who did not enter the fray this time in favor of the alliance partner.
Sitting LJP MP Mehboob Ali Kaiser retained his seat defeating Mukesh Sahni, founding president of Vikassheel Insaan Party which was expected to galvanize Nishad voters for the Mahagathbandhan.
Sahni lost to Kaiser, a former president of the state unit of the Congress, by a comprehensive margin of 2.45 lakh votes.
