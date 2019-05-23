BJP's Subhash Baheria wins Bhilwara seat by huge margin of over 6 lakh votes

-
BJP's Subhash Chandra Baheria won the Bhilwara Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan with a huge margin of 6,12,000 votes.
It was recorded to be the highest winning margin in the state.
Baheria emerged victorious after defeating Congress' Rampal Sharma. In 2014, he had won the seat by 2,46,264 votes.
He is not the only one who has won with a whopping victory margin, but there are several other candidates who have also won with a high margin riding on 'Modi wave'.
BJP's sitting MP and Chittorgarh candidate C P Joshi and the party's candidate from Rajasamand seat Diya Kumari won by over five lakh votes each.
Bhagirath Chaudhary from Ajmer, Dushyant Singh from Jhalawar-Baran, Arjunram Meena from Udaipur won the election by over four lakh votes each.
Kailash Chaudhary from Barmer, Ranjita Koli from Bharatpur, Rahul Kaswan from Churu, Baba Balaknath from Alwar and Narendra Khinchar from Jhunjunu emerged victorious by over three lakh votes each, besides several other candidates winning by one to two lakh vote margin.
