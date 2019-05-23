Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh wins from Gurgaon, Sunita Duggal from Sirsa

Union Minister and sitting MP Rao Inderjit Singh Thursday won from the Gurgaon parliamentary constituency defeating his nearest Congress rival Ajay Singh Yadav, a former six-time MLA from Rewari, by a margin of 3,86,256 votes.
BJP candidate Sunita Duggal won from the Sirsa reserved constituency. The bureaucrat-turned-politician defeated state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar by a margin of 3,09,918 votes.
Duggal was the only woman candidate fielded by the BJP from Haryana, which has 10 Lok Sabha seats.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
