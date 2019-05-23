Botswana lifts ban on elephant hunting, to some anger

has lifted its ban on in a country with the world's highest number of the animals, a decision that has brought anger from some wildlife protection groups.

The southern African nation is home to an estimated 130,000 elephants. The lifting of the ban raised concerns about a possible increase in illegal poaching of elephants for their tusks to supply the

"Expect mass culling next," the of WildlifeDirect, Paula Kahumbu, said in a post on Twitter, adding that the impact of Botswana's decision will be felt across has long been a refuge for elephants on a continent where tens of thousands have been killed over the years for their ivory.

The decision to lift the ban comes amid growing conflicts between humans particularly farmers and elephants, the government's statement said.

It said will resume "in an orderly and ethical manner" but does not say how it will be regulated.

The country, with a population of just over 2 million people, suffers some human-wildlife conflict but has more space than many other for animals to roam.

The hunting ban was put in place under previous but current began to look into it not long after taking office last year. The decision to lift the ban comes months ahead of in October.

"This is a political move and not in the best interests of conservation in Botswana," Jason Bell, vice for conservation with the International Fund for Animal Welfare, said in a statement on Thursday.

Botswana is among several African with some of the world's largest populations that have pushed for looser controls on legal

They assert that commerce will help them pay to conserve elephants, while critics assert that even limited trade fuels demand and drives up illegal killing.

Botswana and neighbouring Namibia, and South are estimated to have about 256,000 elephants, or more than half of the total estimate for

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)