JEE results: Technical glitches on website worry candidates

There were technical glitches on the website that was supposed to show the results of JEE(Advanced) 2019 examination, causing worry among candidates.

According to an official, there was heavy traffic on jeeadv.ac.in which caused the delay. The results were announced around 10 am but a message posted on the portal read, "Due to overload the candidates are requested to login after 11:30 AM on Result Portal."



However, the result link was not even working around 11.30 am and was activated only after 4 pm.

"Due to some problem at the server end the Result Portal may take some time to restart. Kindly revisit after 4:00PM," a message on the portal read.

Inconvenience due to delay in showing the results is sincerely regretted, read a message on the portal.

The results of (Advanced), 2019 were announced by the on Friday, with Kartikey Chandresh Gupta of emerging as the topper.

Of the total 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both paper one and two of the exam, 38,705 have cleared the exam.

