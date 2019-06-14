Indian arrested in Nepal for possessing narcotic drugs

An Indian national was arrested and 54 kg drugs recovered from his possession in central on Friday, police said here.

The incident took place at Hetauda city. The 44-year-old man was identified as Sanjaya Mahato, a resident of Bihar's district.

He was arrested along with his Nepalese accomplice, identified as 28-year-old Rohit Shrestha, police said, adding that 54 kg hemp was recovered from their possession.

In a similar incident, police arrested a US national from for carrying hashish.

The man identified as 46-year-old was arrested during a security check while he was boarding a Bangkok-bound flight of the Airlines.

Police recovered 5 kg hashish from his luggage.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)