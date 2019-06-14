Indian arrested in Nepal for possessing narcotic drugs

-
An Indian national was arrested and 54 kg narcotic drugs recovered from his possession in central Nepal on Friday, police said here.
The incident took place at Hetauda city. The 44-year-old man was identified as Sanjaya Mahato, a resident of Bihar's Raxaul district.
He was arrested along with his Nepalese accomplice, identified as 28-year-old Rohit Shrestha, police said, adding that 54 kg hemp was recovered from their possession.
In a similar incident, police arrested a US national from Tribhuvan International Airport for carrying hashish.
The man identified as 46-year-old William Heron was arrested during a security check while he was boarding a Bangkok-bound flight of the Nepal Airlines.
Police recovered 5 kg hashish from his luggage.
