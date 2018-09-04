Jeera futures fall 0.54% on profit-booking

Jeera prices fell 0.54 per cent to Rs 19,240 per in the futures trade today as speculators trimmed positions to book profits at the prevailing levels amid lower demand.

Furthermore, ample stocks following higher supplies from the producing belts, too, fuelled the downtrend.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery this month fell Rs 105, or 0.54 per cent, to trade at Rs 19,240 per quintal, with an open interest of 4,641 lots.

Similarly, the spice for delivery in October moved down by Rs 85, or 0.43 per cent, at Rs 19,650 per in 4,431 lots.

Analysts said besides profit-booking by speculators at the existing levels, fall in demand at the spot market against adequate stocks position, kept pressure on jeera futures.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)