Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar should meet Osama's fate: Ramdev on Pulwama terror attack

and should be brought to or should meet the fate of Osama bin Laden, Yoga guru said Friday, while seeking strong action against

Describing Thursday's strike on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, in which 40 soldiers of the force were killed, an attack on the "unity, integrity and sovereignty" of India, he said time has come to merge Pakistan-occupied (PoK) with

"All terrorists, whether coming from across the border or already inside our territory, must be eliminated, especially (2008 terror attack mastermind) and ( chief)

"Wherever they are, they must be brought to or should meet the fate of (who was killed by US forces inside his secret residence in Pakistan's Abbotabad)," said on sidelines of an event here.

He said the terror camps operational in PoK must be destroyed, and if possible the region should be merged back into India.

" is behaving like an immature, stupid and uneducated country. So, the Indian must now take a major step to teach a lesson with some action," the yoga guru said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Pakistan-based suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

said, "We often say that we will avenge the killings of our martyrs and offer a lot of lip service and engage in verbal wars. But they (verbal wars and lip service) are no more effective."



"The must now take a major action and the entire country should back him. No cheap politics should come in the way of the action because now it is about India's unity, integrity and sovereignty," he said.

Ramdev said it was now time to move beyond surgical strikes and all terror camps in PoK must be destroyed.

"We should not be scared by the thought that Pakistan has nuclear weapons. India too is equipped with nuclear weapons. But it is not about nuclear weapons, this is a question on our bravery and sovereignty.

"We think thousands of crores would be lost in in a fight, but whatever be the expenses, there should be decisive action for once," he said.

More than 2,500 personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the at Latoomode in Awantipora in south

Pakistan-based terror group had claimed the responsibility of the attack that took place just 20 km from

