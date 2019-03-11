Jet Airways shares jump over 4 pc

Shares of gained over 4 per cent Monday amid reports that the cash-strapped has secured a loan worth over Rs 2,000 crore from (PNB).

Intra-day, the stock rose 4.68 per cent to a high of Rs 254.50 on BSE.

Similarly, on NSE, the scrip rose to an intra-day high of Rs 255, up 4.83 per cent.

According to a report, the has raised loan worth Rs 1,100 crore and a non-fund based credit 950 crore from PNB.

It said the loan has been raised through two separate agreements with the Under one agreement, received a credit 1,050 crore, and a non-fund based 700 crore.

The other agreement has a credit facility of Rs 1,000 crore that includes a term loan of Rs 750 crore and a non-fund based facility of Rs 250 crore, the report added.

