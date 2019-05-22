Jet Airways shares jump over 8 pc on Hinduja stake buy buzz

Shares of grounded advanced over 8 per cent in early trade Wednesday after the diversified said it is evaluating the opportunity to invest in the

On the BSE, the airline's scrip rose 8.59 per cent to Rs 163.70.

The stock gained 8.61 per cent to Rs 163.85, on the NSE.

" is evaluating the opportunity," the group said in a statement Tuesday.

The grounded carrier shuttered its operations on April 17 and the lenders, led by SBI, are still scouting for investors to revive the airline, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 8,000 crore.

Shares of have risen for the third consecutive session. On Tuesday, the scrip closed with 14.73 per cent gains at Rs 150.75, while on Monday, it rose 5.88 per cent to settle at Rs 131.40 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)