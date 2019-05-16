Jeweller from Punjab looted at gunpoint in Bihar's Samastipur

Gold ornaments worth Rs 35 lakh and Rs 90,000 in cash were looted at gunpoint from a in Bihar's district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened this afternoon on National Highway 28 near Aklu Chowk in Fatehpur Village under the jurisdiction of station, Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pritish Kumar, said.

Amarjeet Singh, of Punjab's Amritsar, was on his way to Dalsinghsarai from Tazpur when four armed men in two bikes overtook his motorcycle and stopped him, police said.

They then snatched a bag containing 1.75 kg of jewellery, estimated to be worth about Rs 35 lakh, and Rs 90,000 in cash from his brother, Jagtar Singh, who was riding with him, they said.

The armed men fired three rounds in the air before fleeing the spot.

Police said a hunt is on to nab the accused.

Following the incident, angry locals blocked the for about 30 minutes, leading to disruption in traffic.

