Govt staff held for sexual assault on minor girl

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at her house in a village near here Thursday, police said.

The man, a department employee, was noting down the power consumption details at the nine-year-old girl's house when the incident occurred, they said.

She was alone as the parents had gone shopping.

He threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone, police said.

When the parents returned, the girl complained to them following which a complaint was lodged and the accused arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they added.

