Jeweller shot dead in Outer Delhi's Ranhola

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 35-year-old jeweller was allegedly shot dead on Friday by unidentified persons in Outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police said.

"We received information at around 2.00 pm. After reaching the spot, it was learnt that unidentified persons had come to Ram Avtar Singh's shop and fired at him several times," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla said.

Singh, a resident of Vikas Nagar in Ranhola, used to manage a jewellery shop near his home.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, officials said.

A licensed revolver and two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and a case has been registered. Investigation is on to nab the culprits, they said.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 22:20 IST

