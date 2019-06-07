Imran writes to Modi, says Pak wants talks with India to resolve all disputes

in a letter to his Indian counterpart on Friday said wants talks with to resolve all reconcilable problems, including the issue, according to a media report, a day after said there will be no bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.

In a letter to Modi congratulating him on his second term as the of India, Khan said talks between the two nations were the only solution to help both countries' people overcome poverty and that it was important to work together for regional development, the Geo TV reported.

Khan said desires the resolution of all problems, including that of the issue, it said.

This is the second time after Modi was re-elected to power that the Pakistani has expressed his desire to work together with for the betterment of their peoples.

Tensions between the two countries worsened after the Pulwama terror attack and both the countries were almost on the brink of a war after India's military planes struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 and carried out a counter-offensive the next day.

On May 26, breaking the ice in bilateral ties, Khan spoke to Modi congratulating him on the massive electoral victory in the and expressing his desire to work with him towards the advancing the objective of peace, progress and prosperity in

Modi on his part called for creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism for fostering peace and prosperity in the region.

has rejected Pakistan's offer of talks, maintaining that terror and talks cannot go together.

No bilateral meeting has been planned between Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Khan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, the said on Thursday in

Earlier in the day, Pakistan also wrote to his new Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, saying that wants talks with on "all important matters" and remains committed to efforts for establishing peace in the region.

Qureshi told Jaishankar in the letter that " wants talks with New Delhi on all important matters and remains committed to efforts for establishing peace in the region," the Express Tribune reported quoting diplomatic sources.

