MoS Home Kishan Reddy accorded rousing welcome in Hyderabad

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy was accorded a grand reception by BJP leaders and activists Friday as he arrived in Hyderabad for the first time after assuming charge of his new responsibility in Delhi.

BJP president in Telangana K Laxman and other leaders greeted him and he left for the state party office at Nampalli from the Begumpet airport in the city in a rally.

Scores of party workers cheered him.

Reddy, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Secunderabad here, assumed charge as a Minister of State for Home last week.

Reddy had served as president of BJP in Telangana and also as party's floor leader in the Legislative Assembly.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 22:20 IST

