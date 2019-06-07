MoS Home Kishan Reddy accorded rousing welcome in Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
Kishan Reddy - a leader who rose through the ranks
G. Kishan Reddy: From ordinary worker to Union minister (Profile)
MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy receives grand welcome in Hyderabad
G Kishan Reddy plants sapling at BSF headquartes on World Environment Day
Calling Hyd terror-safe will harm business, investment: TRS on Kishan Reddy's statement
-
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy was accorded a grand reception by BJP leaders and activists Friday as he arrived in Hyderabad for the first time after assuming charge of his new responsibility in Delhi.
BJP president in Telangana K Laxman and other leaders greeted him and he left for the state party office at Nampalli from the Begumpet airport in the city in a rally.
Scores of party workers cheered him.
Reddy, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Secunderabad here, assumed charge as a Minister of State for Home last week.
Reddy had served as president of BJP in Telangana and also as party's floor leader in the Legislative Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU