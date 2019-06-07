JUST IN
Business Standard

Jeweller shot dead in UP village

Press Trust of India  |  Mirzapur 

A jeweller was shot dead by unidentified persons near Seeripatti village under Chilh area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when Santosh Yadav (40) was returning home after closing his shop. Three bike borne assailants shot him and ran away with his bag, they said.

Police is probing the matter. No arrests have so far been made in this connection.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 12:05 IST

