Jharkhand CM presents Rs 85,429 crore budget

Raghubar Das Tuesday tabled an estimated Rs 85,429 crore budget for the year 2019-20 in the state Assembly with more than 25 per cent of the funds earmarked for development of ST/SC areas.

Out of the total budget, Rs 65,803 crore is on the expenditure while Rs 19,626 crore on capital expenditure, the said in his budget speech.

Presenting his fifth straight budget Das, who also holds charge of Finance department said Rs 27,142.60 crore has been earmarked for the development of ST/SC areas, which is 11.19 per cent more than 2018-19 budget.

He said in 2018-19 allocation for SC/ST was Rs 24,410 crore.

Assembly elections in are due in the last half of this year.

Stating that 76 per cent of people in live in villages and among them 28 lakh farmers completely depend on agriculture, Das said the state has decided to introduce "Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yozana" under which farmers will get Rs 5000 per acre every year.

The has decided to give Rs 150 as bonus over the minimum support price for farmers, and it will continue for the 2019/20.

He said rice production has risen to 17 lakh tonne from 14 lakh tonne in 2011-12.

The agriculture budget has been pegged at Rs 7,231.40 crore, 24.51 per cent more than previous fiscal, he said.

While 'Gender Budget' has been underlined at Rs 8,898.47 crore, 8.59 per cent more than previous fiscal, 'Child Budget' has been earmarked at Rs 6,182.44 crore.

There is a goal to connect 12,000 farmers with 'Mithi Kranti' (apiculture) with Rs 100 crore being underlined for 2019-20, the said.

The government has taken a decision to introduce 'Mukhya Mantri Ajibika Sanvardhan Yozana' under which male self help groups would be formed in line of sakhi mandal (womens self-help group).

'Birsa Visisth Janjatiya Vikas Yozana' will begin in 2019-20, helping special tribal families get benefits of health, education, child development, social security and livelihood.

Informing the House that 81.25 per cent literacy has been achieved in Jharkhand, Das said that for the first time 1,828 panchayats recorded zero dropout while 496 panchayat have registered hundred per cent literacy.

He said a will be set up in district, the second such school in the state.

The budget has also underlined money for higher education for girls and 'Sakhsar Jharkhand Avian' would be launched in 2019/20 fiscal, he said.

Under the PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat) scheme, a total 569 hospital have been enlisted and by December 2018, Rs 22.18 crore has been allotted for 22,630 medicines.

Baby Care Kit Yozana, Services, Mukhya Mantri Bike Ambulance Yozana and Mohala Clinic Yozana are among other services to be launched in the next fiscal, he said.

Under the centrally sponsored Special Infrastructure Scheme for police modernization, in three years (2017-18 to 2019-20), strengthening STF, setting up Special Intelligence Branches and 64 fortified police stations.

In collaboration between and Information and Public Relations Department, Jharkhand government, a community radio 'Khanchi radio'---is being set up, through which government schemes would be made known through local languages.

There is also a goal to set up community radio in government universities in 2019-20.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yozana, 3,61,861 units have been completed and there is a goal to construct 1,50,000 units in 2019-20, he said.

If the total budget is underlined in three areas --- general area, social area and financial area, it would be Rs 23,377 crore, Rs 28,882 crore and Rs 33,170 crore respectively, Das said.

Speaking on collection of funds, Das said state tax revenue is pegged at Rs 20,850 crore, non-tax revenue at Rs 10,674.20 crore, central assistance at Rs 13,833.80 crore, states share in central taxes at Rs 29,000 crore, public loan at Rs 11,000 crore and loan and advances at Rs 71 crore.

Speaking on financial situation of the state, the chief minister said that Rs 3,16,731 crore has been estimated based on current price for 2019-20 fiscal, which shows an increase of 10.5 per cent compared to 2017-18 GSDP of Rs 2,86,598 crore.

The chief minister said that for the year 2019-20, it has been estimated on current price for GSDP at Rs 3,16,731 crore. This shows 10.5 per cent increase compared to 2017-18s Rs 2,86,598 crore.

On the basis of current price on GSDP, Rs 2,36,866 crore has been estimated for 2019-20, which is 6.9 per cent more than last fiscals Rs 2,21,587 crore, Das said.

With 8.73 per cent increase for the year 2019-20 on current price, the chief minister said that per capita income has been assessed at Rs 83,513. The per capita income in 2018-19, it was Rs 76,806 and in 2017-18 it was Rs 70,728.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)