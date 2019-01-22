Jharkhand CM tables Rs 85,429-crore deficit budget

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who also holds the finance department, on Tuesday tabled a Rs 85,429-crore deficit budget for the state for 2019-20 in the state assembly.

He is the who tabled the budget for the fifth consecutive year in the state.

The government has allocated a large chunk of the budget to rural development, including panchayat 14.32 per cent, education 13.56 per cent and agriculture and allied sector 9.46 per cent. The welfare sector, including minority welfare gets 7.72 per cent and the police and disaster Management 7.15 per cent of the allocation.

The government is expected to earn Rs 20,850 crore from own taxes while non-tax receipts would add Rs 10,674.20 crore. Central assistance would be Rs 13,833.80 crore.

The state's share in Central taxes will be Rs 29,000, public loans Rs 11,000 crore while borrowing and advance collection is expected to fetch Rs 71 crore.

In the fiscal 2019-20 the GSDP has been estimated to be Rs 3,16, 731 crore which compared to 2018-19 (Rs 2,86,598 crore ) is 10.5 per cent higher.The per capita income in the year 2019-20 is estimated to be Rs 83,513 which was 8.73 per cent higher than in the fiscal 2018-19 (Rs 76,806).

The fiscal deficit for the year 2019-20 is estimated to be Rs 7,155.63 crore which was 2.26 per cent of the estimated GSDP.

As far as the expenditure allocation sector-wise is concerned, the general sector has been allocated Rs 23,377 crore while social sector Rs 28,882 crore.

